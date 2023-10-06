Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Somerset County, Maine is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Somerset County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Foxcroft Academy at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
