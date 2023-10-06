Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waldo County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Waldo County, Maine and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Waldo County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Oak Hill High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Belfast, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
