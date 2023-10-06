York County, Maine has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Marshwood High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Fryeburg Academy at York High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: York, ME

York, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornton Academy at South Portland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: South Portland, ME

South Portland, ME Conference: AA South

AA South How to Stream: Watch Here

Telstar Regional High School at Robert W Traip Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kittery, ME

Kittery, ME Conference: C South

C South How to Stream: Watch Here

Biddeford High School at Gorham High School