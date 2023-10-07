The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 38.6 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 13 points allowed per game) this season. Things have been going well for Kentucky on both offense and defense, as it is posting 37 points per game (19th-best) and allowing only 15.2 points per game (19th-best).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Georgia vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Georgia Kentucky 482 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.8 (68th) 287.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (21st) 148.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (52nd) 333.6 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.8 (79th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (24th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 1,502 yards (300.4 ypg) on 116-of-161 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 260 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Dillon Bell has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 98 yards (19.6 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with eight grabs for 78 yards

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 412 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 226 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominic Lovett's 20 grabs have turned into 194 yards.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 1,129 passing yards, or 225.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.9% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 76 times for 594 yards (118.8 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has run for 116 yards across 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 308 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 catches on 24 targets with three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has 19 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 251 yards (50.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dane Key's 13 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 196 yards (39.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.