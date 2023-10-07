The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Texas Rangers in the opening game of the ALDS at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (12-7) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Orioles vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (12-7, 2.83 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will hand the ball to Bradish (12-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run or hit in two innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, a 3.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.043 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

In 30 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rangers

The Rangers are batting .263 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .452 (third in the league) with 233 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rangers two times this season, allowing them to go 5-for-28 with a double and an RBI in 8 1/3 innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Heaney has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season entering this outing.

He will attempt for his sixth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 1398 total hits and seventh in MLB action with 807 runs scored. They have the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and are 17th in all of MLB with 183 home runs.

Heaney has pitched 9 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five against the Orioles this season.

