The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which features seven games involving schools from the MAC. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

