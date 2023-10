Pac-12 teams were in action for four games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Washington State vs. UCLA | Colorado vs. Arizona State | Oregon State vs. Cal | Arizona vs. USC

Week 6 Pac-12 Results

UCLA 25 Washington State 17

Pregame Favorite: UCLA (-3.5)

UCLA (-3.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

UCLA Leaders

Passing: Dante Moore (22-for-44, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Dante Moore (22-for-44, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Carson Steele (30 ATT, 140 YDS)

Carson Steele (30 ATT, 140 YDS) Receiving: Moliki Matavao (4 TAR, 3 REC, 76 YDS)

Washington State Leaders

Passing: Cameron Ward (19-for-39, 197 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Cameron Ward (19-for-39, 197 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Nakia Watson (11 ATT, 25 YDS)

Nakia Watson (11 ATT, 25 YDS) Receiving: Kyle Willams (11 TAR, 8 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UCLA Washington State 470 Total Yards 216 290 Passing Yards 204 180 Rushing Yards 12 2 Turnovers 4

Colorado 27 Arizona State 24

Pregame Favorite: Colorado (-3)

Colorado (-3) Pregame Total: 58.5

Colorado Leaders

Passing: Shedeur Sanders (26-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Shedeur Sanders (26-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Anthony Hankerson (10 ATT, 58 YDS)

Anthony Hankerson (10 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Javon Antonio (5 TAR, 5 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)

Arizona State Leaders

Passing: Trenton Bourguet (32-for-49, 335 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Trenton Bourguet (32-for-49, 335 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cameron Skattebo (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Cameron Skattebo (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elijhah Badger (16 TAR, 12 REC, 134 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Arizona State Colorado 392 Total Yards 295 335 Passing Yards 239 57 Rushing Yards 56 0 Turnovers 0

Oregon State 52 Cal 40

Pregame Favorite: Oregon State (-7.5)

Oregon State (-7.5) Pregame Total: 51.5

Oregon State Leaders

Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-25, 275 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-25, 275 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Damien Martinez (17 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Damien Martinez (17 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Anthony Gould (9 TAR, 7 REC, 117 YDS)

Cal Leaders

Passing: Fernando Mendoza (21-for-32, 207 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Fernando Mendoza (21-for-32, 207 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Ifanse (11 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs)

Isaiah Ifanse (11 ATT, 86 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jack Endries (7 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Cal Oregon State 448 Total Yards 499 207 Passing Yards 296 241 Rushing Yards 203 2 Turnovers 1

USC 43 Arizona 41

Pregame Favorite: USC (-20.5)

USC (-20.5) Pregame Total: 70.5

USC Leaders

Passing: Caleb Williams (14-for-25, 219 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Caleb Williams (14-for-25, 219 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: MarShawn Lloyd (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

MarShawn Lloyd (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brenden Rice (6 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS)

Arizona Leaders

Passing: Noah Fifita (25-for-35, 303 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Noah Fifita (25-for-35, 303 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jonah Coleman (22 ATT, 143 YDS)

Jonah Coleman (22 ATT, 143 YDS) Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan (12 TAR, 6 REC, 138 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

USC Arizona 365 Total Yards 506 219 Passing Yards 303 146 Rushing Yards 203 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Pac-12 Games

Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado (-11.5)

California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-13.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-3)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-8.5)

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-4.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.