Patriots vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, October 8, 2023, the New England Patriots (1-3) are favored by just 1 point against the New Orleans Saints (2-2). The point total has been set at 40.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Patriots can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Saints. The betting insights and trends for the Saints can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Patriots.
Patriots vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-1)
|40
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-1)
|40
|-108
|-108
New England vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots vs. Saints Betting Insights
- New England is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of New England's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.
- New Orleans and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.
