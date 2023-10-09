Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:07 PM on October 9.
The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 135 games this season and won 84 (62.2%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has entered 73 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 45-28 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|L 14-5
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|W 6-2
|Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn
|September 30
|@ Giants
|L 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck
|October 1
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison
|October 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|October 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|October 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|L 8-1
|Kyle Nelson vs Cristian Javier
|October 3
|@ Brewers
|W 6-3
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Freddy Peralta
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
