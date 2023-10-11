The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)

Bruins (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins were 65-12-5 overall and 11-7-18 in overtime matchups last season.

Boston picked up 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Bruins registered only one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins were 61-6-5 when they scored more than two goals (to register 127 points).

In the 39 games when Boston recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 33-3-3 record (69 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins were outshot by their opponent 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 9th 33 Shots 27 31st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.