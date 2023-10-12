As we head into Thursday's postseason MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Braves (Spencer Strider) against the Phillies (Ranger Suarez).

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for October 12.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (20-5) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Suarez (4-6) when the teams face off on Thursday.

ATL: Strider PHI: Suarez 32 (186.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (125 IP) 3.86 ERA 4.18 13.5 K/9 8.6

For a full report of the Strider vs Suarez matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Phillies

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (13-5) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

LAD: Kershaw ARI: TBD 24 (131.2 IP) Games/IP - 2.46 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.