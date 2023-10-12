Duquesne, Wagner, Week 7 NEC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the NEC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Duquesne
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: L 43-17 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
2. Wagner
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-1
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th
- Last Game: L 52-3 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Merrimack
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: W 45-34 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
4. LIU Post
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 23-13 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
5. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: L 23-13 vs LIU Post
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Yale
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: W 15-10 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Stonehill
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: L 45-34 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
8. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 51-44 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Duquesne
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
