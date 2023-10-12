West Virginia vs. Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 12
Our projection model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will beat the Houston Cougars on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
West Virginia vs. Houston Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|Under (49.5)
|West Virginia 29, Houston 19
Week 7 Predictions
West Virginia Betting Info (2023)
- The Mountaineers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Mountaineers are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- Two Mountaineers games (out of four) have hit the over this year.
- The average total for West Virginia games this season has been 52.5, three points higher than the total for this game.
Houston Betting Info (2023)
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.
- The Cougars is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2.5 points or more this season (0-2).
- The Cougars have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for Houston this season is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Mountaineers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|West Virginia
|26.4
|19
|31
|12
|19.5
|29.5
|Houston
|27.4
|29.8
|22.7
|19
|34.5
|46
