Searching for how to stream high school football games in Cumberland County, Maine this week? We've got you covered.

    • Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Greely High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Gray, ME
    • Conference: A South
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kennebunk High School at South Portland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: South Portland, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cape Elizabeth High School at Wells High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Wells, ME
    • Conference: B South
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Region High School at Mt. Ararat High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Topsham, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Cheverus High School at Westbrook High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Westbrook, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

