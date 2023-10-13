Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Kennebec County, Maine this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Lisbon High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterville Senior High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
