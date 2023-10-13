Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Oxford County, Maine, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Oxford County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Waterville Senior High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
