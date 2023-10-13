Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Penobscot County, Maine this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Mattanawcook Academy at Orono High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Orono, ME

Orono, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermon High School at Hampden Academy