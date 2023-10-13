There is high school football competition in Sagadahoc County, Maine this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

    • Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

    Mount Desert Island High School at Morse High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Bath, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Region High School at Mt. Ararat High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Topsham, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

