Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Sagadahoc County, Maine this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Mount Desert Island High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
