The Boston Bruins (1-0) host the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Bruins are coming off a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Predators knocked off the Seattle Kraken 3-0 in their last game.

Bruins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-190) Predators (+155) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won 71.4% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite last season (20-8).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter last season, Boston won 64.7% of its games (11-6).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Bruins have a 65.5% chance to win.

Last season, 50 of Boston's games went over Saturday's total of 6 goals.

Bruins vs Predators Additional Info

Bruins vs. Predators Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 223 (28th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Boston gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

The 62 power-play goals Boston recorded last season (on 279 chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Boston recorded eight shorthanded goals last season (11th among all NHL squads).

The Bruins had a league-best 87.28% penalty-kill percentage.

The Bruins won the second-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 54.5%.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

