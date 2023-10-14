ACC rivals will do battle when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) meet the Syracuse Orange (4-2) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Syracuse?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

Florida State 38, Syracuse 18 Florida State has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Seminoles have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter.

Syracuse has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Orange have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +725.

The Seminoles have a 92.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-18.5)



Florida State (-18.5) Florida State has three wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Seminoles have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

So far in 2023 Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) All five Florida State games this season have ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

This season, Syracuse has played two games with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 53.5 is 21.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (42.4 points per game) and Syracuse (33 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.2 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35 36.3 33 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 53.2 58 Implied Total AVG 33.4 34.3 32 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

