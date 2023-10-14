Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game – Saturday, October 14
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17
- Georgia has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.
- Vanderbilt has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Commodores have entered seven games this season as the underdog by or more and are in those contests.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 0.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Vanderbilt (+32.5)
- Georgia has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 32.5 points or more in three chances.
- Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points twice this season.
- In the Vanderbilt's seven games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The over/under for the game of 55.5 is 14.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (40.7 points per game) and Vanderbilt (28.9 points per game).
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.8
|53.3
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|41.7
|44.2
|29
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Vanderbilt
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.9
|53.1
|54.8
|Implied Total AVG
|34.9
|36.5
|32.7
|ATS Record
|0-7-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-0-1
|4-0-0
|2-0-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
