The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas is averaging 433.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 38th in the FBS. On defense, the Jayhawks rank 68th, surrendering 369.8 yards per contest. Oklahoma State ranks 94th with 357.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 371.4 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma State 433.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 369.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (34th) 232.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (96th) 201.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has racked up 705 yards (117.5 ypg) on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has racked up 593 yards on 77 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 60 times for 413 yards (68.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 256 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has totaled 20 catches and one touchdown.

Luke Grimm has caught 16 passes for 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Quentin Skinner has a total of 173 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 748 yards on 72-of-135 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 58 times for 366 yards (73.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaden Nixon has been given 25 carries and totaled 112 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 113 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has hauled in 287 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has racked up 207 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Brennan Presley's 30 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

