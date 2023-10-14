In the matchup between the Maine Black Bears and LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Black Bears to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Maine vs. LIU Post Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-8.1) 50.0 Maine 29, LIU Post 21

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have posted two wins against the spread this season.

There have been three Black Bears games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Pioneers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last year.

Black Bears vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 21.0 31.7 36.5 31.0 13.3 32.0 LIU Post 15.6 24.4 25.5 22.0 9.0 26.0

