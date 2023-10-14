The Maine Black Bears (1-5) and the LIU Post Pioneers (1-4) meet at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Maine has the 83rd-ranked offense this season (323.8 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 426.2 yards allowed per game. LIU Post's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 15.6 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 38th with 24.4 points ceded per contest.

Maine vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Maine LIU Post 323.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.6 (113th) 426.2 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (46th) 88.2 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.4 (31st) 235.7 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.2 (122nd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 1,288 pass yards for Maine, completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has 312 rushing yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 118 yards (19.7 per game).

John Gay has piled up 158 yards on 34 attempts, scoring one time.

Joe Gillette's leads his squad with 303 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 276 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamie Lamson has racked up 19 grabs for 180 yards, an average of 30 yards per game.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell leads LIU Post with 315 yards on 27-of-51 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 88 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Pat Bowen, has carried the ball 37 times for 236 yards (47.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Ethan Greenwood has rushed for 158 yards on 31 carries.

Davon Wells has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has 13 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 93 yards (18.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aviyon Smith-Mack's five grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 61 yards (12.2 ypg).

