Looking at the schools in the SoCon, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
  • Last Game: W 52-50 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Furman

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
  • Last Game: W 28-14 vs Citadel

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Samford
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Mercer

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
  • Last Game: W 24-6 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Chattanooga

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
  • Last Game: L 52-50 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Mercer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th
  • Last Game: W 31-10 vs Wofford

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Furman
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th
  • Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Citadel
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Citadel

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
  • Last Game: L 28-14 vs Furman

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: VMI
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
  • Last Game: L 31-10 vs Samford

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. East Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
  • Last Game: L 24-6 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Wofford
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

