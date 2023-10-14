The Week 7 college football slate includes six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Arkansas vs. Alabama | Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Week 7 SEC Results

Alabama 24 Arkansas 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (10-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jase McClellan (16 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kobe Prentice (3 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Leaders

  • Passing: K.J. Jefferson (14-for-24, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: AJ Green (6 ATT, 44 YDS)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

AlabamaArkansas
415Total Yards250
238Passing Yards150
177Rushing Yards100
0Turnovers0

Georgia 37 Vanderbilt 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-32.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Georgia Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Beck (29-for-39, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Daijun Edwards (20 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dominic Lovett (10 TAR, 9 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Passing: Ken Seals (19-for-29, 201 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (6 ATT, 16 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jayden McGowan (5 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VanderbiltGeorgia
219Total Yards552
201Passing Yards261
18Rushing Yards291
1Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-10.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.