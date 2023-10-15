Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (starting at 8:15 PM ET).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

The Astros' Justin Verlander (13-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Verlander has 21 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Oct. 7 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 5.0 2 0 0 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 25 8.0 3 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 18 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 12 7.0 8 5 5 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.369/.517 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .262/.363/.441 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

