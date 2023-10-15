Will Demario Douglas Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Demario Douglas did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Douglas' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 6, Douglas has 10 receptions for 143 yards -- 14.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for five yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.
Demario Douglas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tyquan Thornton (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (DNP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Douglas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|10
|143
|56
|0
|14.3
Douglas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|40
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|45
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|1
|24
|0
