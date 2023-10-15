New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Parker's stat line this year displays 12 catches for 129 yards. He puts up 32.3 yards per game, having been targeted 19 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parker and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parker vs. the Raiders

Parker vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The 197.2 passing yards the Raiders concede per outing makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Raiders have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Patriots vs Raiders on Fubo!

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Parker has received 10.2% of his team's 186 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has 129 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 85th in league play with 6.8 yards per target.

Parker does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.