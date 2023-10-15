Kendrick Bourne has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Raiders have conceded 197.2 passing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Bourne's stat line this year displays 18 catches for a team-best 218 yards and two scores. He puts up 43.6 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 33 times.

Bourne vs. the Raiders

Bourne vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 197.2 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Raiders have surrendered eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 22nd in NFL play.

Kendrick Bourne Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Bourne Receiving Insights

Bourne, in four of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bourne has 17.7% of his team's target share (33 targets on 186 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (87th in league play), racking up 218 yards on 33 passes thrown his way.

Bourne has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Bourne has been targeted two times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts).

Bourne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

