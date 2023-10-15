Patriots vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 6
For their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 4:05 PM , the New England Patriots (1-4) have 17 players on the injury report.
The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Raiders enter the matchup after winning 17-13 over the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on October 9.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cody Davis
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Chest
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Matthew Judon
|LB
|Elbow
|Out
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|OT
|Knee
|Out
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Herron
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Patriots Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (287.4 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (298.4 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots rank worst in points per game (11), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 25th in the NFL with 26.2 points surrendered per contest.
- The Patriots are accumulating 203.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 190.4 passing yards per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.
- In terms of rushing, New England ranks 26th in the NFL on offense (83.8 rushing yards per game) and 16th defensively (108 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -8 is second-worst in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)
- Total: 41.5 points
