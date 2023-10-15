For their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 4:05 PM , the New England Patriots (1-4) have 17 players on the injury report.

The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders enter the matchup after winning 17-13 over the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on October 9.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyquan Thornton WR Shoulder Questionable Cole Strange OL Knee Out Riley Reiff OL Knee Out Cody Davis DB Knee Out Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable Matthew Judon LB Elbow Out Josh Uche LB Knee Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Out Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Long Jr. CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Koonce DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Amik Robertson CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Justin Herron OT Concussion Out Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Questionable Tre Tucker WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Raiders or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (287.4 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (298.4 total yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots rank worst in points per game (11), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 25th in the NFL with 26.2 points surrendered per contest.

The Patriots are accumulating 203.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 190.4 passing yards per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.

In terms of rushing, New England ranks 26th in the NFL on offense (83.8 rushing yards per game) and 16th defensively (108 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -8 is second-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)

Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125) Total: 41.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.