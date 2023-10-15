The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) host the New England Patriots (1-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots put up 11.8 fewer points per game (11) than the Raiders surrender (22.8).

The Patriots collect 39.2 fewer yards per game (287.4) than the Raiders give up per outing (326.6).

New England rushes for 83.8 yards per game, 45.6 fewer than the 129.4 Las Vegas allows per contest.

This season the Patriots have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (4).

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots put up 9 points per game away from home (two less than their overall average), and give up 24 in away games (2.2 less than overall).

The Patriots accumulate 305.5 yards per game in road games (18.1 more than their overall average), and give up 274 in away games (24.4 less than overall).

New England accumulates 200.5 passing yards per game in road games (3.1 less than its overall average), and gives up 193 on the road (2.6 more than overall).

The Patriots' average yards rushing in road games (105) is higher than their overall average (83.8). And their average yards allowed in road games (81) is lower than overall (108).

On the road, the Patriots convert 37.5% of third downs and allow 34.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert (32.9%) and allow (34.3%) overall.

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at New York W 15-10 CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas L 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans L 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX

