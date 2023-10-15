The New England Patriots (1-4) hit the road to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders and Patriots can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Patriots vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3 41.5 -150 +125

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots and their opponents have scored more than 41.5 combined points once this season.

New England's matchups this season have a 41.5-point average over/under, the exact same as this game's point total.

The Patriots are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Patriots have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

New England has been at least a +125 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas has an average point total of 45.4 in their contests this year, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-3-0).

The Raiders have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Raiders vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.8 28 22.8 21 45.4 1 5 Patriots 11.0 32 26.2 25 41.5 1 5

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

The Patriots have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Raiders have been outscored by 35 points this season (7.0 points per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 76 points (15.2 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

Las Vegas' past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Raiders have a negative point differential on the season (-35 total points, -7.0 per game), as do the Patriots (-76 total points, -15.2 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 43.0 39.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 22.7 22.0 ATS Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.5 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 23.5 26.0 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

