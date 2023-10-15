Will Pharaoh Brown cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Pharaoh Brown score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

On 20 targets last season, Brown grabbed 12 balls for 117 yards, averaging 14.6 receiving yards.

In seven games last season, Brown failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Pharaoh Brown Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 1 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 24 0 Week 3 @Bears 4 3 31 0 Week 6 Patriots 3 2 21 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 5 2 13 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 11 0

Rep Pharaoh Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.