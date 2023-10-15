Stefon Diggs versus the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Bills face the Giants at Highmark Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bills vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 80 16 3 20 12.92

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stefon Diggs vs. Bobby Okereke Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs leads his squad with 520 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 50 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

In the air, Buffalo has passed for the fifth-highest amount of yards in the NFL at 1,371, or 274.2 per game.

The Bills are scoring 31.8 points per game, the third-most in the league.

Buffalo ranks 11th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 35 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Bills pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (45.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense

Bobby Okereke has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 42 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has surrendered 1,133 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 14th in the NFL with six.

This year, the Giants have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by surrendering 30.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 28th in the NFL with 378 total yards allowed per contest.

New York has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Giants this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stefon Diggs vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Bobby Okereke Rec. Targets 50 11 Def. Targets Receptions 39 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 520 42 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 104 8.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 135 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.