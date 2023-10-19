How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 19, with the Sharks having lost three consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Bruins-Sharks matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info
|Bruins vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Sharks Prediction
|Bruins vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.
- The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks conceded 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the league.
- With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.
- With 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), the Sharks were 26th in the NHL.
- The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the NHL.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.