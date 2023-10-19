The San Jose Sharks (0-2-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Boston Bruins (2-0) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 3, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)

Bruins (-275) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.1 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) had an 11-7-18 record last season in contests that required overtime.

Boston picked up 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Bruins registered just one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins scored at least three goals in 72 games (61-6-5, 127 points).

In the 39 games when Boston recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points by finishing 33-3-3.

In the 56 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins' opponent had more shots in 32 games last season. The Bruins finished 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 9th 33 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 18.39% 25th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 82.38% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.