Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (four total points), having collected three goals and one assist.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Charlie McAvoy has racked up three points (1.5 per game), scoring zero goals and adding three assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Brad Marchand's two points this season have come via zero goals and two assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Tomas Hertl has collected zero goals and three assists in three games for San Jose, good for three points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 17 0 2 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

