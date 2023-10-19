Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Sharks on October 19, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (four total points), having collected three goals and one assist.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Charlie McAvoy has racked up three points (1.5 per game), scoring zero goals and adding three assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Brad Marchand's two points this season have come via zero goals and two assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Tomas Hertl has collected zero goals and three assists in three games for San Jose, good for three points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
