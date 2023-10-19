David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Pastrnak's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pastrnak averaged 19:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +34.

In 47 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and 11 of those games included multiple goals.

Pastrnak had an assist in 43 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

He has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, giving up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

