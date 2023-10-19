The Boston Bruins, with James van Riemsdyk, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for van Riemsdyk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating last season was -3, in 15:06 per game on the ice.

In 12 of 61 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk had an assist in 14 of 61 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

He has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

Their -82 goal differential ranked 29th in the league.

