Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in York County, Maine, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
York High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bangor High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
