In Penobscot County, Maine, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

    Nokomis Regional High School at Hermon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hermon, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bangor High School at Noble High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: North Berwick, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mattanawcook Academy at Stearns High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Millinocket, ME
    • Conference: C North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison Area Memorial High School at Hampden Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hampden, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Bapst Memorial High School at Poland Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Poland, ME
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

