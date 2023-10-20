The SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Temple Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-19.5) 55.5 -1200 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel SMU (-19.5) 56.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • SMU has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Temple has not won against the spread this year in five opportunities.
  • The Owls have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

SMU & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

SMU
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.