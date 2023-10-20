Week 8 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football slate includes three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State
Week 8 Southland Results
SE Louisiana 37 Northwestern State 20
- Pregame Favorite: SE Louisiana (-12.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Zachary Clement (12-for-18, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Deantre Jackson (6 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Darius Lewis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS)
Northwestern State Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Vander Waal (27-for-43, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Kolbe Burrell (11 ATT, 49 YDS)
- Receiving: T.J. Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northwestern State
|SE Louisiana
|396
|Total Yards
|539
|299
|Passing Yards
|320
|97
|Rushing Yards
|219
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 8 Southland Games
Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
