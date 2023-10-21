How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Read the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the F1 Academy, Formula 1, Motorcycle Racing, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action airing on Fubo on Saturday, October 21.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 1
- Series: F1 Academy
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health 200
- Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 1:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Contender Boats 300
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
Watch F1 Academy: Austin - Race 2
- Series: F1 Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Sprint
- Series: Formula 1
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
