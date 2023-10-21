Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Kings on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
David Pastrnak has scored four goals (1.3 per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Boston offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages five shots per game, shooting 26.7%.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Brad Marchand is one of the top contributors for Boston with three total points (one per game), with one goal and two assists in three games.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Charlie McAvoy has three points so far, including zero goals and three assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kevin Fiala, who has six points (zero goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:47 per game.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Trevor Moore is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through four games, with four goals and one assist.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
