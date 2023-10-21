Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Bruins vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

David Pastrnak has scored four goals (1.3 per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Boston offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages five shots per game, shooting 26.7%.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brad Marchand is one of the top contributors for Boston with three total points (one per game), with one goal and two assists in three games.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Charlie McAvoy has three points so far, including zero goals and three assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kevin Fiala, who has six points (zero goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:47 per game.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Trevor Moore is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through four games, with four goals and one assist.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.