Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Kings on October 21?
When the Boston Bruins play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Jakub Lauko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)
Lauko 2022-23 stats and insights
- Lauko scored in three of 23 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- Lauko produced no points on the power play last season.
- Lauko averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 23.5%.
Kings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
