There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Strasbourg playing Paris Saint-Germain.

If you're searching for how to watch today's Ligue 1 action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg travels to match up with Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-550)

Paris Saint-Germain (-550) Underdog: Strasbourg (+1200)

Strasbourg (+1200) Draw: (+750)

(+750) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch OGC Nice vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille makes the trip to take on OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (+135)

OGC Nice (+135) Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+215)

Olympique Marseille (+215) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.