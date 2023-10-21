Maine vs. Campbell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Campbell Fighting Camels play the Maine Black Bears at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Fighting Camels will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Maine vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Campbell (-22.7)
|60.8
|Campbell 42, Maine 19
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- The Black Bears have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
Campbell Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Camels have posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Camels and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
Black Bears vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Campbell
|37.8
|29.3
|24
|31
|44.8
|28.5
|Maine
|21.4
|29
|32.3
|25
|13.3
|32
