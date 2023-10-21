Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Week 8 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Maine include the Maine Black Bears taking on the Campbell Fighting Camels at Barker-Lane Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
